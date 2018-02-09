Sunday February 11, 2018
Let's talk about sex, neechi: From art and erotic poetry, to sexual health and Tinder profiles
From fetish masks and beaded vulva buttons, to erotic poetry and Tinder profiles, this week on Unreserved we're talking about some things that just might make you blush.
Rosanna hits up Portage Place Mall in Winnipeg, to find out what it's like to date Indigenous.
Fresh off a breakup, Tenille Campbell's new poetry collection #IndianLovePoems looks at love and sex in Indigenous community.
Carrie Bourassa discusses how colonization has had long lasting impacts on Indigenous sex, sexuality and sexual health.
Beadwork artist Brit Ellis beads vulva buttons to inspire women to love their bodies.
Jason Mercredi helped start a quirky condom campaign to promote safer sex in Indigenous community.
And visual artist Dayna Danger creates beaded fetish masks to force a conversation about Indigenous sex and sensuality.
This Week's Playlist
Redbone - Come And Get Your Love
William Prince - You Got Me
Thelma Plum - Young In Love
