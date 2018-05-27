Indigenous trailblazers: legendary musicians, up and coming acts carving a path in the arts
Earlier this year, Rosanna was invited to the Megaphono Festival in Ottawa, to host a panel called Indigenous Trailblazers: Carving Paths Through Tradition at the National Arts Centre.
On the panel, legends like Willy Mitchell, Alanis Obomsawin, Dr. Duke Redbird and Leland Bell, sat alongside up and coming musicians like Jeremy Dutcher, Leanne Simpson, Cody Coyote and Melody McKiver.
Many of the artists later performed onstage at the National Arts Centre, as part of the Native North America Gathering concert, which was a collaboration with music historian Kevin Howe, who in 2014 released the compilation, Native North America Vol. 1.
This week on Unreserved, we bring you their stories and music.
This week's playlist:
Willie Mitchell - Birchbark Letter
Melody McKiver - Naanan
Jeremy Dutcher - Mehcinut
Leanne Simpson - Constellation
Cody Coyote - Don't Give Up