Indigenous trailblazers: legendary musicians, up and coming acts carving a path in the arts

Earlier this year, Rosanna was invited to the Megaphono Festival in Ottawa, to host a panel called Indigenous Trailblazers: Carving Paths Through Tradition at the National Arts Centre.

On the panel, legends like Willy Mitchell, Alanis Obomsawin, Dr. Duke Redbird and Leland Bell, sat alongside up and coming musicians like Jeremy Dutcher, Leanne Simpson, Cody Coyote and Melody McKiver.

Veteran Indigenous musician sat alongside up and coming artists in a lively discussion about music, politics and the issues impacting Indigenous communities today. (Stephanie Cram/CBC) They were there to talk about music, the arts, politics and issues facing Indigenous communities today.

Many of the artists later performed onstage at the National Arts Centre, as part of the Native North America Gathering concert, which was a collaboration with music historian Kevin Howe, who in 2014 released the compilation, Native North America Vol. 1.

This week on Unreserved, we bring you their stories and music.

Musicians Willy Mitchell, Eric Landry, Leland Bell and Willie Trasher warming up backstage at the Megaphono concert, Native North America Gathering. The event brought together the legendary musicians with up and coming Indigenous musicians. (Stephanie Cram/CBC)