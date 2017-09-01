Indigenous Reads: Catch up with our book club over the holidays

Original airdate: December 24, 2016

In 2016 we introduced Indigenous Reads, our very own virtual book club. Each month we pick a book by an Indigenous storyteller, invite them on the show to talk about their work and host a panel discussion about it.

In case you have some time over the holidays, this week we're revisiting the three books that have made the list so far.

The Break, by Métis writer Katherena Vermette takes us into the lives of the people who live in Winnipeg's North End.

In a series of shifting narratives, people who are connected, directly and indirectly tell their stories leading up to that night. Through their perspectives a more comprehensive story emerges about the families in this sometimes troubled neighbourhood.

First published in 1983, In Search of April Raintree, has been loved and read by generations of Canadians. It is based on Métis author Beatrice Mosionier's life, she survived foster care, abuse and the loss of her two sisters to suicide.

Take Us to Your Chief was written by Drew Hayden Taylor. The collection of nine stories are science fiction with a contemporary First Nations outlook.