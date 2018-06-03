Indigenous artists explore the link between creativity and healing

Whether through painting, theatre, or music, Indigenous artists are exploring the link between creativity and healing.

Lisa Boivin is a PhD student at the University of Toronto's Faculty of Medicine. But she's also a painter. She was inspired as an Indigenous student studying bioethics who encountered racism in the academy. Her work critiques the Western medical model that looks at patients as either sick or well and explores the spaces in between.



Musician Beatrice Deer is half-Inuk and half-Mohawk and she sings in three languages. Deer speaks openly about how giving up alcohol helped her move past childhood trauma and how her music is shaped by her personal struggles and triumphs.



Playwright Corey Payette spent eight years writing the musical, Children of God. It tells the fictitious story of one Oji-Cree family's experience with residential school. In her documentary, Jennifer Chrumka caught up with Payette and one of the performers at the Sagebrush Theatre in Kamloops to talk about the impact this show is having on the actors and the audience.

This Week's Playlist William Prince William Prince - Breathless Beatrice Deer - My All To You



