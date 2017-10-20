How are you putting reconciliation into action?

Author David A. Robertson speaking to Ecole Laura Secord School students at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action were released two years ago.

They urge governments, institutions, and individuals to change policies and programs in a concerted effort to repair the harm caused by residential schools and move forward with reconciliation.

As this national conversation about truth and reconciliation grows — so do the questions.

Many of our listeners have reached out to us.

You have asked "What can I do to play an active role in reconciliation?"

Well, this show is for all of you who've written to us, posted on our Facebook and tweeted.

Today, the big and small ways people just like you are bringing the calls to action to life.