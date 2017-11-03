From video games to YA novels: How Indigenous art is evolving

Indigenous art has adapted and shifted drastically over the course of hundreds of years, but the purpose has remained the same: to share culture and teachings with each other.

In her new hand drawn video game, Thunder Strike, Elizabeth LaPensée wants to raise awareness about the environment and pipeline projects.

On the other end of the spectrum, Cree comedian Chad Anderson and Dene actress Dakota Ray Hebert take on Canada 150 and reconciliation in a hilarious theatrical production.

The prestigious Governor General literary award winner David Alexander Robertson joins us to talk about his latest book, a supernatural mystery-thriller for young adults.

Whether through coding, joking, or thought-provoking literature, this episode features those who are redefining the way we see Indigenous art and culture.