From triathlons to roller derby: Indigenous athletes to inspire you to keep your resolutions

It's the time of year for well intentioned resolutions to improve our minds and bodies.

This week on Unreserved, we give you stories that'll get you moving — Indigenous athletes accomplishing amazing feats.

Navajo martial artist Nicco Montano made history when she became the first woman to win an Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Rosanna visits kayaker James Lavallee at his training facility, to learn what it takes to make the Team Manitoba kayak team.

Sixties Scoop survivor Mike Alexander turned his life around — and lost 120 pounds — when he got on a bicycle.

Kris Buffalo from Maskwacis, Alta. is carving out his space in the sport of professional bullfighting.

The first ever all-women's Indigenous team heads to the Roller Derby World Cup in England.

And Michael Linklater is on the world's top 3x3 basketball team, and dreams of one day playing at the Olympics.