Desire to give back, promote reconciliation, raise awareness drives Indigenous entrepreneurs

Cheekbone Beauty gives 10 per cent of its profits to support First Nations education. (Facebook)

From promoting reconciliation through reading, to raising money for education by selling cosmetics, we're talking to Indigenous business owners to find out what drives them to succeed.

Nicole McLaren hopes to write a reconciliation story through her subscription service, Raven Reads, that delivers curated books by Indigenous authors to your door.

Jenn Harper created Cheekbone Beauty, a cosmetics company, with a firm plan to give back to her community.

Métis brothers Lyndon and Derrick Jameson opened Out of the Blue, a saltwater marine ecosystem store right in the middle of the prairies.

Section 35 is a clothing company out of Vancouver that challenges Indigenous stereotypes while shining a light on First Nation history.