Books, language, culture and the vital role of education

They are unique kindergarten classes that hold special meaning. Very young students are learning Anishinaabe and Cree this year at Isaac Brock School in Winnipeg. As the CBC's Margaux Watt discovered, the program, that started just a few months ago, is about much more than language. It's about culture, identity and for one teacher - about honouring her father.



Part prose, part poetry, Kuessipan is an intimate look into the world of the Innu people of northeastern Quebec. Naomi Fontaine was just 23 years old when she wrote this novel in French. It was translated into English by David Homel.



Our Indigenous Reads book club is back to discuss the book, sharing their thoughts are poet and educator Gregory Scofield, poet Janet Rogers, and Spirit Fusion Yoga owner Jade Harper.

Hoop dancer Dallas Arcand (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

Every year Indigenous dancers come from across Turtle Island and gather at the Heard Museum of the American Indian Art & History in Phoenix, AZ.



In stunning displays of physicality, creativity, rhythm and co-ordination, men and women compete in the World Championship Hoop Dance contest. Dallas Arcand is a three-time World Championship hoop dancer chasing his fourth title.