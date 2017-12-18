Sunday December 31, 2017
Best of Unreserved: Buffy Sainte-Marie, reconciliation and the Tiny House Warriors
This week on Unreserved we revisit some of our favourite conversations of the season.
Buffy Sainte-Marie talks about her music and how appearing on Sesame Street left a lasting impact on a generation of Indigenous kids.
Ry Moran from the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation gives easy steps for how to get involved in reconciliation.
Rosanna visits École Riverbend Community School in Winnipeg, where they have an Ojibway bilingual program for kids from kindergarten to Grade 4.
Cree filmmaker and self identified Indiginerd Sonya Ballantyne re-imagines Superman as a Cree girl.
Rosanna hits up a mall in downtown Winnipeg to play Cards Against Colonialism, a game that pokes fun at Indigenous stereotypes.
And Stephanie Cram visits the Tiny House Warriors build site on Secwepemc territoty in BC.
stories from this episode
