Sunday August 13, 2017
Art and artistry of Indigenous fashion
All summer long we're sharing some of our favourite stories from Indigenous community, culture and conversations.
Today on Unreserved, the art and artistry of Indigenous made clothing and fashion.
Dorothy Grant has been sharing her Haida designs for three decades and is as well known as Armani and Chanel.
What started out as a way to empower Indigenous women has turned into a business for a young Saskatoon designer.
Devon Fiddler of SheNative wants to send positive messages to other young women.
How Inuk Annie Bowkett keeps her traditions of creating sealskin parkas, mitts and kamiiks alive in the middle of an urban landscape.
They are called Kookum Kerchiefs or Granny Hankies; those colorful scarves that elders wear on their heads.
But a new fashion twist has made this traditional accessory a must have item. Dickson Designs is run by Heather Dickson and her beadwork design has taken off.
stories from this episode
More From CBC Radio
-
THE CURRENT
Kids should not be allowed to play contact sports, warns concussion expert
-
PODCAST PLAYLIST
Remembering Elvis Presley 40 years later, through podcasts
-
The Current
How Princess Diana's legacy lives on 20 years after her death: Andrew Morton
-
The Doc Project
Rape jokes are the worst - except when survivors tell them