Art and artistry of Indigenous fashion

Annie Bowkett makes traditional, Inuit clothing by hand from her workshop in Winnipeg. (Lenard Monkman/CBC)

Today on Unreserved, the art and artistry of Indigenous made clothing and fashion.

Dorothy Grant has been sharing her Haida designs for three decades and is as well known as Armani and Chanel.

What started out as a way to empower Indigenous women has turned into a business for a young Saskatoon designer.

Devon Fiddler of SheNative wants to send positive messages to other young women.

How Inuk Annie Bowkett keeps her traditions of creating sealskin parkas, mitts and kamiiks alive in the middle of an urban landscape.

They are called Kookum Kerchiefs or Granny Hankies; those colorful scarves that elders wear on their heads.

But a new fashion twist has made this traditional accessory a must have item. Dickson Designs is run by Heather Dickson and her beadwork design has taken off.