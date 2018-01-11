I See A Little Silhouetto Of A Brand: How Old School Products Survive

This week, we analyze how old school products survive in the 21st century.

Many brands can't keep up with the digital age, but others have found a way to succeed – some doing even better business today. We'll look at how one company makes money by retiring its products, why another partnered up with its biggest competitors to stay relevant and how an entire profession saved itself by not going digital.

From Crayola to Velveeta, it all comes down to smart marketing.

According to Forbes magazine, barbering is the fastest-growing profession in the U.S.

However that wasn't always the case. Barbershops are an old school business that took a steep decline in the late '80s/early '90s when unisex hair salons became all the rage.

But today, short, neat or shaved back and side hairstyles are trending, and barbershops have capitalized on those trends to offer an old school service wrapped in a 21st century experience.

The barber is back. (Credit: iStock/Getty Images)

In a sea of toys that are struggling with the rise of technology, one company turned a product rooted so far from the information age into a digital success.

Founded in the late 1800's, the Crayola crayon still commands a remarkable 80% market share after all this time.

The humble Crayola crayon. (CBC)

When you talk about old school brands, just the mention of their names can send you careening back to your grade school days.

One of those names is Velveeta.

An old school brand that survived into the 21st century by boldly deciding to collaborate with a major competitor.

Creamy Velveeta cheese. (Khalil Akhtar)

And even though drive-ins face competition from streaming movies, they have not only embraced digital technology, they have also thrived by marketing – not just a film – but a total experience.

The return of the drive-in. (CBC)

The Terstream Mobile Recording Studio in its natural habitat. (Image Credit: Sidney O'Reilly)

