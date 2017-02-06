This week, we analyze brand names that should never have worked. While most companies strive for positive names, others succeed with negative ones. Names that suggest the opposite of what the company is offering, or even risk offending the very customers it hopes to attract. We'll look at a band named after one of the biggest air disasters of the 20th century, a restaurant that proudly tries to clog its customers' arteries (and has on occasion) and a rental car company that promises junkers. It's a fine line between memorable and detrimental.

Hope you'll join us.