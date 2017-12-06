Deplorable working conditions at Canada's leading inspirational quote producer

Full Episode

Inspiriac is Canada's biggest producer of inspirational quotes. On an average day, they create 10,000 original inspirational quotes from their office tower in Mississauga, Ontario. But as Pat Kelly discovers, they do so at the cost of their employees well-being.

This is That visited Inspiriac to find out more about the company's operations and ended up exposing the seedy world of inspirational quotes. Following the investigation, Pat Kelly doesn't think he'll ever be able to share an inspirational quote on social media again.

The CEO of Inspiriac, Darryl Winslow, refers to the space that the creative team works as the "kill floor," where tired looking people hunch over computers in cramped cubicles under bright fluorescent lights.

When Pat spoke with some of these "Quote Artists," what he discovered was truly shocking.

Listen to the full story to find out about their inhumane treatment and what happens when the Inspiriac CEO is confronted with evidence of abuse.