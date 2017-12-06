This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
Thursday December 07, 2017
Canadians react to new British embassy being located in former PetSmart
We received lots of feedback for a story we did last week about the British government being upset about their embassy's new location in a former PetSmart. Here's what real Canadians had to say about the story.
