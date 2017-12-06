Wedding tax credit, hit new board game, inspirational quote factory

Air Date: Dec 07, 2017 12:00 AM ET

We talk with a disgruntled bride who thinks that Canadians should receive a tax credit for their weddings, we interview the inventor of this Christmas’ most popular board game, and we go undercover to investigate the seedy world of inspirational quotes.

This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.

