Uphill battle for Fort McMurray’s only all nudist oil company

Air Date: Nov 02, 2017 12:00 AM ET

According to recent statistics, Fort McMurray is one of Canada’s most diverse cities. But the conservative culture of most oil companies has kept one group on the fringes of the industry.

This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.

More From CBC Radio