This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
Uphill battle for Fort McMurray’s only all nudist oil company
Air Date: Nov 02, 2017 12:00 AM ET
According to recent statistics, Fort McMurray is one of Canada’s most diverse cities. But the conservative culture of most oil companies has kept one group on the fringes of the industry.
More From CBC Radio
-
As It Happens
Too many stories, too little time: Why the MMIWG inquiry wants police to delve into cold cases
-
q
November preview: 10 things you need to watch, listen to and read this month
-
Quirks & Quarks
What happens when you warm the Antarctic seabed by 1 degree
-
The Current
Retired workers want compensation for cleaning up nuclear spills at Chalk River in 1950s