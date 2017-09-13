This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
Thursday September 14, 2017
Tote Bag Solution, Eye Contact App, Manitoba's Unmelting Snowman
This week: Are Canadians addicted to tote bags? We talk with a man who developed an app that helps people maintain eye contact and socialize. And we visit a town being torn apart by a controversial snowman.
stories from this episode
More From CBC Radio
-
As It Happens
South Korea plans 'decapitation unit' to assassinate Kim Jong-un
-
day 6
Automate This! Could autonomous robots put surgeons and pharmacists out of a job?
-
NOW OR NEVER
Couple starts new life in Canada after fleeing racism in U.S.
-
QUIRKS & QUARKS
Explainer: North Korea's nukes, missiles and nuclear winter