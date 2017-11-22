This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
Toronto considers banning group exercise in public parks
Air Date: Nov 23, 2017 12:00 AM ET
A Toronto man is calling for a complete ban on group exercise in public parks. He believes that exercise programs like boot camps damage property within parks, take away public resources, and offend other park visitors.
