This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
Monday August 14, 2017
Canadians react to Calgary surgeon attempting 100 surgeries in 100 hours to break World Record
We received a lot of feedback for a story we ran last week about a Calgary surgeon who is attempting to break a world record by performing 100 surgeries in under 100 hours. Here is what real Canadians had to say.
