This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
Thursday October 19, 2017
Tim Horton's Bread Bowl, Drop-Ocalypse Nightmare, Life on Repeat
This week: We speak with the person who's suing Tim Hortons for taking the bread bowl off the menu, we find out what life is like after being stuck on an amusement park ride for 48 hours, and we talk to a man who has had the same song stuck in his head for six years.
stories from this episode
More From CBC Radio
-
As It Happens
'Disturbed and violated': Canadian mother and son fall victim to Equifax hack
-
Q
George Clooney says Harvey Weinstein allegations must lead to change
-
The Current
White supremacy during Obama era helped Trump become president: Ta-Nehisi Coates
-
q
Gord Downie's brothers on feeling the nation's grief: 'This country weighs a lot'