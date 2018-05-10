This Is That's Guide to the Coolest City in the World

In this episode of This Is That Travel, host Samantha Teener spends twelve wild hours going to the coolest places, eating the coolest food, and meeting the coolest people in the coolest city in the world.

The first stop of the night is a bar in a neighbourhood simply known as the The Stench, but this isn't just any old bar. This bar has a theme. It's all about cars! Car Bar is where the hippest of the hip let their wheels spin.

"People have been playing with cars in parks and alleys for a long and I just thought why not make a safe space where people can come and do that," says owner Jordan Gordan. "Beep beep!"

No trip to the coolest city in the world is complete without a stop in Clam Town, a neighbourhood known the world over for pushing culinary limits. Tonight's menu calls for a meal at Self Serve, one of the most exciting up and coming restaurants in the area.

Self Serve solves a classic problem: "I think people in this city were just tired of having chefs cook for them," says owner Jesse Thorn. His restaurant is the only one in the world where patrons get to bring their own ingredients and cook their own food!

The last stop on the whirlwind tour of the coolest city in the world is at a Tuber Night, an evening where people watch the same videos on their phones together.

