This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
Wednesday December 27, 2017
This Is That's Best of 2017
We look back on some of our favourite moments of 2017. Including, a new law that requires the national anthem to be sung before all domestic flights, an interview with a man who spent over 48-hours stuck on an amusement park ride, and Canada's first entirely nude oil company.
