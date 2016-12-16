This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
This Is That - Best of 2016
Air Date: Dec 29, 2016 12:00 AM ET
Pete and Pat play their favourite stories of the year 2016.
