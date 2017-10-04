Thursday October 05, 2017

Ottawa Rage Room, Stay-at-Home Dad Disgrace, Lightning Town

(CBC)

Listen to Full Episode 27:30

This week: Overspending in Ottawa? We look into the $2.4 million 'rage room' where MPs smash things. Stay-at-home dad disgrace: An Ontario man is revealed to be gainfully employed. And we visit a Saskatchewan town that's considering moving to be hit by more lightning.

stories from this episode