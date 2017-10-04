This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
Thursday October 05, 2017
Ottawa Rage Room, Stay-at-Home Dad Disgrace, Lightning Town
This week: Overspending in Ottawa? We look into the $2.4 million 'rage room' where MPs smash things. Stay-at-home dad disgrace: An Ontario man is revealed to be gainfully employed. And we visit a Saskatchewan town that's considering moving to be hit by more lightning.
stories from this episode
