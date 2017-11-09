This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
Thursday November 09, 2017
'O Canada' on Flights, Password Protection, Prison Punchlines
This week: We speak with a Canadian who started a petition to make singing the national anthem mandatory before all domestic flights, we talk to a security expert about how strong passwords can protect your identity, and we visit a prison that's using standup comedy as a tool to rehabilitate inmates.
stories from this episode
More From CBC Radio
-
As It Happens
U of T profs alarmed by Jordan Peterson's plan to target classes he calls 'indoctrination cults'
-
the doc project
Canada's forgotten internment: Hundreds of Italians sent to camps during WWII
-
massey lectures
'Hijacking human rights': What stands in the way of a better world
-
SKS
New season investigates a 1964 murder by the Ku Klux Klan