This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
Monday July 31, 2017
Nude Stamps, CFL Motivational Speaker, National Recycling, Lloydminster Conflict
Canada Post releases a nude stamp in honour of Wreck Beach. CFL kicker that never played a game makes big money motivational speaking. We look at Canada's new national recycling program. Why can't the towns of Lloydminster, AB and Lloydminster, SK get along?
stories from this episode
