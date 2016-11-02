This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
Thursday November 03, 2016
Niagara Leaf Raking, CFL Motivational Speaker, National Recycling, Lloydminster Conflict
Niagara on the Lake, ON passes bylaw that cracks down on leaf raking. CFL kicker that never played a game makes big money motivational speaking. We look at Canada's new national recycling program. Why can't the towns of Lloydminster, AB and Lloydminster, SK get along?