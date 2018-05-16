New micro-lecture series, Tick Talks, gives presenters just nine seconds to speak

How much information can you convey in under ten seconds? That's the challenge being being issued by the new micro-lecture series, Tick Talks.

By significantly reducing the speaking time of a conventional lecture series, the new format enables people to learn a whole lot less about a whole lot more. Presenters are given just nine seconds to convey their ideas.

"We don't want Tick Talks goers to learn a lot about one thing, we want them to learn a little about a lot of things," says organizer Jasmine Kruger.

Kruger's inspiration for the new series comes from a desire to give the audience the one thing that everyone is missing, time: "At the Tick Talks, we disrupt time."

Because of the significantly reduced time frame, the Tick Talks can offer more speakers than a traditional lecture series. For example, their upcoming event in Vancouver will feature 800 speakers over the course of just two days.

But is nine seconds really enough time to convey an important message? Kruger thinks so. And if the success of Tick Talks is any indication, others agree.

"We know that 90% of communication is done in the first nine seconds," says Kruger. "Anything beyond that is just wasting everyone's time."

To find out just how much you can learn in only nine seconds, watch the video and see footage from a recent Tick Talks event.