This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
New comic book stars baby-boomer with super powers
Air Date: Nov 02, 2017 12:00 AM ET
Boomerman is a new comic book that captures the thrilling stories and exciting challenges facing the often underrepresented generation known as baby boomers.
