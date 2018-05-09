New app, ARGYOU, brings online fights to life in the real world

A groundbreaking new technology is bridging the digital divide by bringing online arguments into real life. For the first time, thousands of people are meeting in person to hash out their differences thanks to the new application called ArgYou.

"We wanted to design an app that would allow users to argue how our grandparents' generation did," says CEO Kylie Adams. "Our app is like a concierge service to make that happen."

(CBC)

After being installed on a phone or computer, the app automatically detects online arguments, contacts both parties to see if they're available to meet in person, and, if they are, brings them together in one of ArgYou's proprietary confrontation rooms.

Once in the room, the online argument goes offline as combatants engage in a six-hour, face to face confrontation. In the end, they emerge as either friends or enemies.

"Online arguing can be so detached and unsatisfying," Adams says. "But what I love most about our service, is that it fosters courage."

Watch the video to see what happens when online arguments go offline with ArgYou.