This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
Monday August 14, 2017
MP Forgets Names, Iceberg 150, Street Art Trashed, Cross Country Skiing
Why can't the MP remember anyone's name? Jump aboard an iceberg that's being trucked across the country for Canada's birthday. We find out what happened to some confusing street art in Lethbridge. Plus we profile Canada's most reckless sport - cross country skiing.
stories from this episode
More From CBC Radio
-
AS IT HAPPENS
'It's creepy': Solar eclipse passes over Kentucky town famous for an alien sighting
-
the current
What the 'once in a lifetime' total solar eclipse means for the scientific community
-
THE SUNDAY EDITION
How did we become so obsessed with stuff?
-
white coat
Read this if you have a frail loved one