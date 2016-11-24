This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
Monday August 14, 2017
MP busted for calling the Prime Minister 'what's his name' at least 11 times
more stories from this episode
- MP busted for calling the Prime Minister 'what's his name' at least 11 times
- 400-ton iceberg to be sent on cross country tour to celebrate Canada 150
- Canadians react to Manitoba man calling for provincial toboggan registry
- Lethbridge garbage man accidentally throws out a $200,000 piece of public art
- Is cross-country skiing Canada's most morally corrupt sport?
- Full Episode
We've all experienced it: that sinking feeling that comes when you realize you've forgotten the name of the person you're talking to. Most of us try to develop mental tricks to remember names, but some people just never learn. Take the case of Justin Coates, a Manitoba MP who recently made headlines for referring to Prime Minister Trudeau as "what's his name" and in some cases, "Jason."
Coast explained his actions to This is That host Peter Oldring:
"Spending time learning someone's name is a waste of time and totally unnecessary," said Coates.
"I don't care if a person is the Prime Minister or a page, their names aren't important. What's important is doing the work."
Listen to his interview to learn why Coates believes there is nothing offensive about his "no name" policy.
