Lethbridge garbage man accidentally throws out a $200,000 piece of public art

Barrel on the street of the old town filled with different waste (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

They say one person's trash is another's treasure. Well, Lethbridge garbage man Henry Duggan recently found out just how true that old adage is after he made headlines for accidentally throwing away a $200,000 piece of public art.

This is That spoke with Duggan to learn more about this unfortunate mistake, and according to him, he had no idea it was art:

"The thing was basically a barrel with some sticks coming out of it. I thought for sure it was trash," said Duggan. "I thought it was a little weird that it was bolted to the ground, but trust me, it did not look like art!"

After rescuing most of the art piece from the dump and replacing missing elements with his own materials, Duggan has returned the piece to its original home.



Click 'Listen' to hear his unbelievable story.