Is cross-country skiing Canada's most morally corrupt sport?

"Money, sex, cars, drugs …"

When asked to describe his sport, Canadian professional cross-country skier Todd Palmer uttered the above words.

In the 1980s, Palmer was one of the shining stars of the Canadian Cross Country Skiing Olympic team; but thanks to the international spotlight it thrust him into, his life fell apart. According to Palmer, this is indicative of the sport.

"It's a sport that on the surface seems so calm, but once you get wrapped up in this world, it's a never-ending spiral down to the bottom," states Palmer.



In his award-winning audio documentary, "The Winning Trail", Peter Oldring explores the darker side of Canada's slowest winter sport and profiles how Palmer is helping the next generation of skiers stay on the straight and narrow.