400-ton iceberg to be sent on cross country tour to celebrate Canada 150

In anticipation of celebrating Canada's 150th birthday in 2017, events are being planned all across the country to mark the historic event.

Among these events, one project in particular stands out for its jaw-dropping scale and complexity: It involves removing a 400-ton Newfoundland iceberg from the Atlantic Ocean and sending it on a cross country tour during the summer months.

This Is That recently decamped to Twillingate, Newfoundland to meet Conor Marsden the man charged with the task of getting the iceberg ready for its tour.

"This project is huge," says Marsden, "mostly because the iceberg is so big and we can't be sure it won't melt."

Marsden expects major closures of the Trans-Canada Highway next summer as this "beautiful berg" melts its way across the country.



