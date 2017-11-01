Mount Everest to be developed by Texas billionaire

Air Date: Nov 02, 2017 12:00 AM ET

The tallest mountain in the world is currently being purchased by American energy billionaire, Randal Walton-Yates. This Is That’s Pat Kelly spoke with Walton-Yates over the telephone to find out more about the impending deal.

This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.

