This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
Thursday November 02, 2017
Mount Everest Sale, Baby Boomer Comic, Nudist Oil Company
This week: We speak with the Texas billionaire that's purchasing Mount Everest, we find out why baby boomers are going crazy over a new comic book, and we explore Fort McMurray's first and only nudist oil company.
