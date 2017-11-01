This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
Mount Everest for Sale, Baby Boomer Comic, Nudist Oil Company
Air Date: Nov 02, 2017 12:00 AM ET
We speak with the Texas billionaire that’s purchasing Mount Everest, we find out why baby boomers are going crazy over a new comic book, and we explore Fort McMurray’s first and only nudist oil company.
