Thursday October 12, 2017

MMA for Kids, Prehistoric Sandwich, DVD Alberta

This week: We look into Red Deer, Alberta's decision to put MMA octagons in city parks. Could an ancient object found deep within the ice of the Canadian Arctic be the world's oldest sandwich? And we visit DVD, Alberta to see how they're dealing with the loss of their only industry.

