This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
Thursday October 12, 2017
MMA for Kids, Prehistoric Sandwich, DVD Alberta
This week: We look into Red Deer, Alberta's decision to put MMA octagons in city parks. Could an ancient object found deep within the ice of the Canadian Arctic be the world's oldest sandwich? And we visit DVD, Alberta to see how they're dealing with the loss of their only industry.
