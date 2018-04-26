Meet the best e-mailer in the world

It's something that most people do every day: sit down at a computer and compose an email. But there's an artistry to this common activity, says professional emailer Paula Meer. She built an empire around writing emails for other people.

From her studio in Diamond Point, New York, Paula oversees her team of emailers while overlooking the vast wilderness of Lake George. With the help of her team, they create elite electronic communications for world leaders, business tycoons, and major celebrities.

But how does one craft the perfect email? Paula draws inspiration from her surroundings to craft a special, nuanced letter.

"I usually turn to nature," Paula says. "I'll take my ideas and I'll bounce them off the trees, and I'll bounce them off the lake—I'll bounce it off a bird if I have to—and then, like magic, the email takes shape."

Paula's expertise ranges from thank you notes, to follow up emails, to birthday wishes. She balances the formality and levity of the salutations, carefully considers the information necessary to convey the message, and then contemplates its brevity and exposition.

It's her process that sets her apart from everyone else. For Paula, an email isn't written on a computer, but in the mind. She'll draft several variations by hand before consulting with her team and deciding upon the final version.

Paula's latest masterpiece—an e-introduction between a client and a new vice president of sales—is nearing completion. Her team, wearing their trademark black outfits, gather in the studio while the master prepares to present her work.

Watch the full video to find out if they've arrived at the world's best email.

This Is That is a current affairs program that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.