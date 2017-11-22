This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
Manitoba town attempts world record for largest mass divorce
Air Date: Nov 23, 2017 12:00 AM ET
The town of Redhill, Manitoba, is hoping to break a Guinness World Record by becoming the site of the world’s largest mass divorce.
More From CBC Radio
-
As It Happens
Quebec vote on airplane kirpan rules 'discouraging,' says man who fought school board ban
-
Writers & Company
Anuradha Roy's elegant, provocative fiction explores power in modern India
-
Podcast Playlist
These news podcasts will keep you up to date
-
q
Bryan Cranston reacts to sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood: 'I'm flabbergasted by their inhumanity'