This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
Inside the secret world of viral celebrity commencement speeches
Air Date: Nov 23, 2017 12:00 AM ET
Celebrity commencement speeches are some of the most viral videos on the internet. But many people don’t know that one person is behind the international phenomenon.
