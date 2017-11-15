Drug dealers against legalization, Canada’s top airport, Baby Jason

Air Date: Nov 16, 2017 12:00 AM ET

We talk with a drug dealer who opposes the legalization of marijuana, we learn about Canada’s best and worst airports, and we find out what became of a baby that was stuck in a well.

This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.

More From CBC Radio