This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
Drug dealers against legalization, Canada’s top airport, Baby Jason
Air Date: Nov 16, 2017 12:00 AM ET
We talk with a drug dealer who opposes the legalization of marijuana, we learn about Canada’s best and worst airports, and we find out what became of a baby that was stuck in a well.
