Weed dealers oppose legalization by organizing protest on Parliament Hill

The legalization of marijuana is causing quite a disturbance for Canada's traditional drug dealers. To learn a bit more about how they're coping with the changes, This is That's Pat Kelly sat down with Ottawa-based drug dealer, JJ Morris.

Morris, who has been selling marijuana since he was 16-years-old, describes his practice as being very successful and claims to be "living the Ottawa dream," but all that's about to change.

As the federal government prepares for the legalization of marijuana across the country, traditional dealers are feeling the squeeze. And they're not happy about it.

"Although we stoked the fires and got people interested in smoking pot in Canada," said Morris, "someone else is now going to cook their corn on it."

According to Morris, the government's move to legalize marijuana and regulate its sales isn't fair to—what he estimates to be—the 40,000 pot dealers across Canada.

"The government moving in is like Walmart opening up beside a Mom and Pop shop," he said.

There won't be fair competition, Morris fears. So he wants the federal government to include compensation measures for drug dealers like himself.

"We're the pioneers. We're the leaders of this industry. We're entitled to get some of that coin from our hard work selling on street corners and in schools."

Morris is proud of his record of selling marijuana in Ottawa. He estimates that he's accumulated over 5,000 customers for whom he provides a great service.

To find out how Canada's traditional drug dealers are pushing back against their uncertain future by organizing a march on Parliament Hill, listen to the full story.