This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
Thursday November 16, 2017
Canadians react to proposed law requiring 'O Canada' to be sung before all domestic flights
We received lots of feedback for a story we did last week about a Winnipeg man's petition to make singing the national anthem mandatory before all flights within Canada. Here's what real Canadians had to say about the story.
