Baby rescued from Ontario well wants to be returned

After falling into a well in 1983, then two-year-old Jason Northcliff spent a harrowing three-weeks stuck in a confined, dark place. But in the process, he became Canada's media darling.

After he was rescued, the country moved on. But This is That's Chris Kelly never forgot about Baby Jason and travelled to Scotchville, Ontario to find out what became of him.

He discovers that Baby Jason isn't a baby anymore, but a 39-year-old family man who works for Canada Post. Yet his living room is still adorned with all the newspaper clippings from the three-weeks he spent trapped in the well. Jason remembers that time fondly.

"Falling down that well was the highlight of my life," Jason says. "Everybody loved me! I was famous. I was living the high life."

But the spotlight soon faded and Jason is having difficulty adjusting to life after the well. His wife, Georgia Northcliff, notices that he's suffering.

"Whatever happened in that well really messed him up," she said. "Sometimes I find him in the basement lying between the washing machine and the wall."

And the problems don't stop there. Listen to the full story to find out how Jason is struggling to adjust to life outside the well.