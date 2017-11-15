Thursday November 16, 2017

Annual report ranks Canada's best and worst airport luggage carousels

Morgan Louis has one of the busiest and most important jobs in all of Canada. She travels around the country for seven-months of the year rating Canada's airports on a number of categories, including their bathrooms, restaurants, and lounges.

Peter Oldring sat down with Morgan Louis to find out what's changed since last year's annual report, a segment that's never without its share of controversy.

Best Airport: Moncton's Romeo Leblanc International Airport

"Their Tim Hortons is a cut above. The breakfast biscuits are baked in house. Do you know how hard it is to find a Tim Hortons in an airport that bakes its breakfast goods in house?" - Morgan Louis

Worst Airport: Calgary International Airport

"It doesn't know what it wants to be. Stick to what you know and it's cowboys and it's the stampede. No dinosaurs." - Morgan Louis

Best Bathroom: Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport

"It's like I was visiting a five-star hotel in downtown Toronto. The staff are absolutely dedicated to making the bathroom experience so wonderful." - Morgan Louis

To find out about the other categories—like best coin-operated massage chair, most likely to find an available charger, and best luggage carousel television—listen to the full story.  