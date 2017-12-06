Deplorable working conditions at Canada’s leading inspirational quote producer

Air Date: Dec 07, 2017 12:00 AM ET

Inspiriac is Canada’s biggest producer of inspirational quotes. On an average day, they create 10,000 original inspirational quotes from their office tower in Mississauga, Ontario.

This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.

